PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of The Shyft Group worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $417.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,216.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

