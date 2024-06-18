Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 934,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

