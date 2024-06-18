Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Fortrea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $347,110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $5,033,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTRE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

