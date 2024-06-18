PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.49.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

