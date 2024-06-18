B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

