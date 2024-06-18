The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Toro worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

