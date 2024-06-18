PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 165,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $205.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.79.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.