Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Burnham Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BURCA opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Burnham has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.