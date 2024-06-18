Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.9 %

CNSWF stock opened at $2,730.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,718.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,674.72. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,917.16 and a 12-month high of $2,942.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

