SWP Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4 %
COST opened at $867.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $777.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $516.54 and a 52 week high of $870.56. The firm has a market cap of $384.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.