MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,883,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

