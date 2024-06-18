Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $130.90 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Saga has a total market capitalization of $130.90 million and approximately $41.09 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saga has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,014,370,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,245,099 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,014,315,544 with 95,225,174 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.4440254 USD and is down -17.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $40,822,238.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

