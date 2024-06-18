Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

SGY opened at C$6.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.89 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of C$681.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$29,182.86. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

