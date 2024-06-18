PermRock Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 84.70%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.