TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $493.81 million and $52.66 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,701,484 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

