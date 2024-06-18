Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

FBRT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBRT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

