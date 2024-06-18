SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

SRV.UN opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$108.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.57. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.83.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

