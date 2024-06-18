SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
SRV.UN opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$108.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.57. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.83.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
