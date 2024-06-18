Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance
Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$69.99 million during the quarter.
