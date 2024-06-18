Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Exchange Income Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$54.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

