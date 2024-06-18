Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.