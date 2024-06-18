Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,618,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $549.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

