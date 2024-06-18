Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.13 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of American Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,304,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

