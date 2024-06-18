Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 334,923 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,923 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

