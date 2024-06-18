Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 290,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5,381.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $176,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,420,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 39.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.44. The stock has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

