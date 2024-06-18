Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Alkermes worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ALKS opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

