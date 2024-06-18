Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 1.1 %

IP stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $117,678. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.