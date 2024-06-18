Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Trading Up 1.1 %
IP stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.
Insider Activity at International Paper
In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $117,678. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
