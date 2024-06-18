Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,241,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 7,663,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,194.4 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

