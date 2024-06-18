Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,241,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 7,663,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,194.4 days.
Idorsia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.
About Idorsia
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Idorsia
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.