Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $174.44 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $175.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

