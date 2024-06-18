Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

