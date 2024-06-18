Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

