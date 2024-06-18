CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 185,395 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 884,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.