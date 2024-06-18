The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

CLX opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

