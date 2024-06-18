Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 388.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,667,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,048,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

