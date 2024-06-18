Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $41,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,982.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97.
About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.