Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $41,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,982.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.