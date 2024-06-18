Leo Wealth LLC Takes $34,000 Position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

PGRU opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. PropertyGuru Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

