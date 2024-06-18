Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTWO opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.