Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,831,000. Genworth Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 455,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

