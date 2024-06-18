B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 73 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE URI opened at $619.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $666.16 and its 200 day moving average is $635.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

