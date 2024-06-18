B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

AX stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.