B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

