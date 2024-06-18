B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,459 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after buying an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $4,065,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 116,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

