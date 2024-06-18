Uniswap Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $9.65 or 0.00014786 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $268.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00110856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.88515165 USD and is down -10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1046 active market(s) with $278,923,069.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

