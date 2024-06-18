Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $633.72 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $633.72 million and approximately $49.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.90 or 0.05223050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

