Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

