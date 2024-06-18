Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Up 19%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) traded up 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 415,560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 346,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Up 50.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £785,889.90, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.26.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

