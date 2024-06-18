Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.79 ($0.05). 1,690,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 780,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Blackbird Stock Down 14.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of £13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

