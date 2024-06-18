Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Decreases By 5.3%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

