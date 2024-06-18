Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

