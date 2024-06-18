Stifel Nicolaus Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $460.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.37.

WING stock opened at $417.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.84. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $417.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,915,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

