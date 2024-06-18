Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.